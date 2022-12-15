WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

By Diane Daily

A Bloomington man has been sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery. The U.S. Department of Justice handed down the sentence earlier this week. 32-year-old John Lee Adams III was given an 81-month prison term after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.

It is happening in several areas of the state. Mail is being stolen from mailboxes in rural areas. Authorities believe the thieves are targeting specific areas late at night and in the early morning hours. And at least one vehicle is usually involved.

Bloomington’s American Legion Auxiliary is joining with other area groups and businesses this Saturday for National Wreaths Across America Day. This is the second year for the local remembrance which will include the decoration of veterans’ graves in two cemeteries. A total of 1-thousand 140-wreaths will be left on graves in the Rosehill and White Hall cemeteries. Saturday’s ceremony at Rosehill will start at noon. The Wreaths Across America program was established to honor the men and women who have served our country and remind us of the sacrifices they made. The yearly effort is coordinated with wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington.

If you’re interested in taking a little road trip this holiday season, you might want to drive to Washington and enjoy the annual Christmas lights display decorating Eastside Park. Every year, the Washington Parks and Recreation Department creates a drive through Christmas Wonderland …with more than 60-thousand lights adorning the park. The reflection of the lights on the lake at the park is especially stunning. The Christmas lights display in Washington is open evenings through January 1st.