WGCL News — Bloomington Announces Plan for Public Safety Facilities

By Diane Daily

The City of Bloomington has announced plans for $34 million in new investments to enhance the city’s public safety facilities. The proposed improvements include buying and renovating the 64-thousand-square-foot CFC Showers building next to City Hall and relocating the police station and administrative offices for the fire and police departments. The improvements also include rebuilding Fire Station #1, remodeling Fire Station #3 and constructing a new Fire Department training and logistics center on city owned property on South Walnut Street.

An in-person judicial hearing will take place this Friday to decide whether annexation opponents in Areas 1A and 1B will be granted an extension on their remonstrance efforts. If the court sides with the plaintiffs, Monroe County residents living in the specified annexation areas will have 90 days to collect signature against the ruling. Friday’s hearing will start at 1:00 at the Justice Building and is open to the public.

The IU chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has been placed on cease and desist status for an alleged hazing incident. This is the second time this semester the fraternity has received this disciplinary measure. In September, they were placed on cease and desist for endangering others and alcohol violations. University officials say Theta Chi and Sigma Alpha Mu fraternities are also on cease and desist right now.

And this reminder, Fountain Square has set up a special mailbox for anyone who wants to mail a letter to Santa. The letters will be collected through December 15th. After reading each letter, we’re told Santa will personally send a reply. The mailbox is open 8am to8pm Monday through Friday. From 9am to 9pm on Saturday and Noon to 7:00 on Sunday.