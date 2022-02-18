WGCL News — Bird Flu Hits Midwest

A bird flu is spreading across three states.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Last year an illness caused hundreds of Indiana songbirds to die.

Now a bird flu has been found in three farms across the state, impacting more than 100,000 turkeys.

The first case was discovered February 9 at a farm in Dubois County. The USDA reported that the H5N1 strain of avian flu – a lethal strain to all poultry who contract the disease – had spread through 29,000 turkeys. The birds were all euthanized.

A second farm in Dubois County was found to be impacted this week, and 26,000 birds were euthanized.

On Thursday the state board of health reported that a third farm – located in Greene County – had experienced an outbreak of the virus. Approximately 48,000 turkeys were euthanized to contain the spread.

The Indianapolis Star reported this week that 28 commercial poultry farms across Indiana are now under quarantine.

Poultry farms in Virginia and Kentucky have also seen the H5N1 avian flu as well. A Tyson Foods commercial chicken operation in Kentucky lost 240,000 birds as a result of the virus.

In 2015 more than 50 million birds contracted a bird flu across 15 states. The situation cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.

***

Have you ever been “blinded by the light?”

No, not the Manfred Mann song… but driving at night and being blinded because of high-beam headlights from an oncoming car.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a final ruling that will allow for “adaptive driving beam headlights” on new vehicles.

The idea is that headlights will have LED lamps that can focus beams to areas of darkness on the driver’s side of the car and potentially along the roadside. In addition, the headlights would decrease their intensity if oncoming traffic is spotted.

The improved headlights for US drivers come as traffic deaths increases.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of US traffic death from January to September 2021 was 12% higher than in 2020. The nine-month figure – 31,720 deaths – was the highest since 2006.

***

Don’t forget to join us tonight for our high school basketball game of the week! The 15-5 Columbus North Bull Dogs head to Monroe County to take on the Bloomington North Cougars. Jason Speer’s Cougars are 15-3, so it should be a solid match-up.

Chalk Talk begins at 7:00 and the game tips off at 7:30. Catch the action online or over the air…