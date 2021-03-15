WGCL News –Be Smart After Getting Vaccinated!

Jim Inman (Photo: Defense.gov)

Living in a world of social media, people are inclined to share photos of their family, pets, crafts, travel and other events.

Many people are also sharing their COVID-19 vaccination card… and that could cause problems.

With scammers and internet trolls on a never-ending search for personal information, a vaccination card has important information about a person. While the cards do not have Social Security numbers, there is other important information:

Date of birth, including the year

A person’s full name

What type of vaccine was received, and

Where the vaccination was given

A sophisticated scammer can take a few trace pieces of information and begin using it against an individual. It could be a credit card, accessing personal accounts or potentially filing a phony tax return to gain a refund.

Remember, you don’t have to share that you’ve been vaccinated.

All this said, remember you should never share items like a birth certificate, paycheck, medical records, driver’s license, bank information or other personal documents on social media. Even if you have security at a high level on your profile, you may be handing over your personal information to a stranger.

It was a big basketball weekend for a variety of local teams.

The Bloomington South boys’ basketball team is continuing on in tournament play, after defeating Evansville Reitz 49-31 Saturday night.

The Panthers dominated Evansville through the entire game, leading 34-14 at halftime.

Next up is Number 3 Lawrence North – the Panthers meet them in Seymour this Saturday for a semistate appearance.

The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament wrapped this weekend – and despite a #2 seed, the Indiana Hoosiers fell in their first and only game.

Indiana played Michigan State Thursday, losing to the Spartans 69-61.

Maryland, ranked seventh, ended up claiming the championship on Saturday for the second year in a row. Maryland defeated Iowa 104-84.