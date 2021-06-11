WGCL News — Bayh and Coats Return to IU

Jim Inman (Photo: Indiana University)

Evan Bayh and Dan Coats are returning to Indiana University – not as students, but as staff.

In an announcement Wednesday, the two IU alumni and former US Senators will be joining different programs on the Bloomington campus.

Bayh has been named an executive at large for the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Coats will be an ambassador at large for the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. Both men will be given the title of “distinguished scholar” and have plans to support a new master’s program in international affairs between the two schools.

Bayh graduated from IU’s Kelley School of Business in 1978 before beginning his political career.

Coats is a graduate of IU’s law school.

Both men served in the same Senate seat, but never ran against each other in an election. Bayh took Coats’ seat when he retired, and Coats returned to the senate seat when Bayh retired.

***

This week the Strawberry Shortcake Festival returned, with hundreds of servings provided to locals at Switchyard Park.

Another local favorite will be returning in September – the Fourth Street Festival of the Arts and Crafts.

According to a press release from the planning committee, the event will be held on September 4-5 on East 4th Street, between Grant Street and Indiana Avenue.

The festival will be smaller than past events, to allow for social distancing and spacing for exhibitors. Instead of the usual 125 exhibitor booths, only 80 will be provided for 2021.

The press release noted that the Fourth Street Festival will partner with the Lotus Foundation to have a children’s tent area, where take-home projects will be available for young attendees.

Music and spoken word stages will be virtual this year.

The planning committee noted changes may occur closer to the event, depending on CDC and local health recommendations and guidelines.

***

Hoosier Hills Food Bank will provide Fresh Friday food distributions again this summer. The event will be held today, June 25, July 9, July 23, August 6 and August 20.

For information about supporting the event or receiving food, visit www.hhfoodbank.org.