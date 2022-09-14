WGCL News — Batchelor Middle School administrators took quick action yesterday

By Diane Daily

Batchelor Middle School administrators took quick action yesterday after receiving a report that a student who was riding to school on the bus had a gun.

The 13-year-old was detained before he entered the school. He was arrested and, under Indiana state law, is facing a one-year expulsion from school.

Staffers was alerted to the potentially dangerous situation by a tipster to the MCCSC Safe School Hotline.

Enhanced security precautions were immediately put into place and the school remained open.

Principal Eric Gilpin has sent an email to all Batchelor Middle school families letting them know about the incident. School administrators also called the families of the students who were riding the same bus yesterday morning.

A Bloomington man has been arrested on child exploitation charges after a video was discovered involving a 14-year-old girl.

According to a report from Fox 59, Joshua Vestal had been living with the girl’s mother since being released from prison earlier this year. The mother suspected something was wrong and went through Vestal’s phone.

Several sexually explicit videos of Vestal and the young teen were discovered on the phone. Vestal has also been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, and possession of child pornography.

Another IU fraternity has received a cease and desist notice for alcohol related infractions.

Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity received the disciplinary action for allegedly endangering others with alcohol.

Earlier this month, Sigma Phi Epsilon was placed on suspension for similar reasons.

The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility is inviting area residents to review the City’s ADA Transition Plan and provide feedback.

The City prepared its first ADA Transition Plan in 1990 and has updated it several times since then, the last time in 2014.

The revised transition plan is available on the City of Bloomington website. Comments will be accepted through the end of September.