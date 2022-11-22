WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

By Diane Daily

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.

Showers Plaza will be renamed Fernandez Plaza on Saturday…in recognition of the accomplishments of former Bloomington Mayor John Fernandez who served as Bloomington’s Mayor from 1996 to 2-thousand 3. While he was in office, Fernandez oversaw the revitalization of downtown Bloomington, securing more than $100 million in new investments. He also worked with business leaders and IU administrators to form Bloomington’s Life Sciences Partnership to attract new jobs and financial opportunities. The plaza dedication will take place at the City’s annual Holiday Market starting at 10:00 Saturday morning.

In consumer news today, the Public Interest Research Group has released its annual “Trouble in Toyland” safety report, warning parents that more than two dozen recalled toys are still for sale in stores and online. The toys were recalled for several different reasons, including potential poisoning, lacerations and burns. Toys on this year’s list included stuffed animals, action figures, musical toys, and bath toys for toddlers. Experts suggest doing some research before you shop of toys this Christmas. Look up potential purchases online before you buy and be care when you’re buy toys from websites you have never heard of before.

Finally, this reminder, Bloomington Utilities has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 50 addresses near the Park Ridge neighborhood. Signs will be posted in the affected areas while crews work to repair a broken water main. The advisory will be lifted at 4:00 this afternoon.