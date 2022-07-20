WGCL News – Automatic Taxpayer Refund Delayed

By Diane Daily

Governor Holcomb is calling it a “blessing in disguise.”

The Governor yesterday announced that the $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments, which had been scheduled to be mailed out this month, have been delayed until next month.

But he says if Indiana lawmakers move quickly on his proposal to give taxpayers an additional $225 from the current state budget surplus the payments could total $350for individual taxpayers and $700 for couples who filed jointly.

When lawmakers go into special session next week, they’ll discuss the governor’s proposal to return another billion dollars to Hoosier residents to help fight rising prices due to inflation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says high temperatures and little rainfall this summer have taken their toll on Hoosier farms. As of last week, less than half of Indiana’s corn and soybeans were in good or excellent condition and about 20% of crops were said to be in either poor or very poor condition.

Many of the state’s crops were planted late this spring because of wet field conditions. Temperatures in recent weeks have sometimes been in the upper 90’s which has led to extremely dry farming conditions around the state.

Even though gas prices have dropped more than 11-percent in recent weeks, Indiana’s sales tax on gasoline will go up next month.

Associated Press is reporting a total of 62.4 cents per gallon in state taxes will be charged during the month of August.

Indiana has two taxes on gasoline — a 7% sales tax and a tax directed to infrastructure projects.

The sales tax is calculated monthly and has nearly tripled since last year.

Three Bloomington chefs will compete in an Iron Chef like competition to help raise funds for the Community Kitchen.

The event will be held at the Buskirk-Chumley Theatre on August 8th.

The chefs will be cooking on stage and the secret ingredient will be revealed at the start of the competition. They’ll one hour to prepare what they hope will be a winning dish.

Tickets for the event are available at the Buskirk Chumley box office.