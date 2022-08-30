WGCL News — Authorities Investigating French Lick Plane Crash

By Diane Daily

Authorities are continuing to investigate a plane crash at the French Lick Airport. The Indiana State Police has confirmed that one person was killed in the Saturday evening accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration was at the airport on Sunday and again yesterday Monday to determine what caused the single engine aircraft to go down.

An FAA spokesperson says it could take several months before their report is released.

In just released findings by the CDC, 53 Indiana counties are currently classified in the high-risk category for spreading Covid-19.

Johnson, Bartholomew and Hancock county are among the counties that are included in the high-risk level.

Over the past seven days, Indiana has recorded 15-thousand new Covid cases. Sixty-six deaths were attributed to the virus.

Citing a lack of funding and efforts to preserve the supply ahead of an anticipated fall surge in cases, the federal government is ending its free at-home Covid-19 test program this week. A message on the Covid – dot -gov website says ordering through this program will be suspended this Friday.

Contractors with the City of Bloomington are installing five new dark-sky friendly, overhead LED pole lights at Seminary Park. The light fixtures are programmable and can be brightened or dimmed as needed to provide light throughout the park.

The new lights are replacements for the original eight decorative light poles in the park.

Most Hoosiers are familiar with Brown County State Park, the art colony and shopping options in Nashville, but according to a recent article by Love Exploring Magazine, the area is still under-rated and deserves to be a bigger tourist destination.

The nationally published magazine recommends visiting Brown County State Park for its scenic beauty and hiking trails, and spending time in Nashville to enjoy its shops, restaurants and extensive art and music scene.

Brown County has been nicknamed the “little smokies” because of its similarity to the Great Smoky Mountains with its 16,000 acres of rolling hills, ridges, and valleys.