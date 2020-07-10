WGCL News — Hit and Run Arrest Made Following Investigation

By: Keith Klein (Photo: CBS4 Indy; Rodney C. Root)

66-year-old Christi Bennett was arrested by Bloomington Police Wednesday evening in Scottsburg, Indiana. Wednesday, investigators tracked Bennett to a motel in Scottsburg, about 70 miles southeast of Bloomington, and found the car in the parking lot.

Soon after, she and the man police say was with her when the hit-and-run happened came out of a motel room and were detained.

The passenger Bennett was transporting at the time of Monday’s incident was released after being interviewed by investigators.

Bennett was transported back to Bloomington for an interview.

Capt. Ryan Pedigo said Bennett, who had an attorney present to advise her, did not provide a statement to detectives.

The 2015 Toyota Corolla involved in the incident was impounded to be processed to collect evidence, Pedigo said.

Bloomington Police will present its reports and evidence to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office. Bennett was remanded to the custody of the Monroe County jail for the following offenses:

Criminal Recklessness, Level 6 felony (two counts)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Level 6 felony

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Bodily Injury, Class A misdemeanor.

She was released a couple of hours later on a $500 cash bond.

Authorities expect prosecutors to file formal charges later, and Bennett is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

Bloomington Police say Bennett was the driver who injured two pedestrians after a demonstration in downtown Bloomington on Monday.

Videos posted on social media showed the driver of a red Toyota Corolla heading north on Walnut Street when she struck two protesters who appeared to be trying to block traffic.

A 29-year-old woman was injured when a car accelerated into her, launching her onto the hood, police said.

A 35-year-old man then grabbed the driver’s side of the car and held on as the vehicle continued to accelerate. Both eventually fell to the ground and the car fled the scene.

Mayor John Hamilton said, “We thank our police detectives for their tireless work over the last three days to identify and apprehend the driver.”