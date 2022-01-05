WGCL News — Arrest at IMU Tuesday

A late-night standoff on the IU campus ended with one arrest early Tuesday morning.

Jim Inman Photo: imu.indiana.edu

Just after 9:00 pm Monday, Indiana University police arrived at the Indiana Memorial Union after a call came in about a person making threats inside a first-floor room of the Biddle Hotel. The hotel is inside the union building on 7th Street.

The IMU reported the room was not registered to a guest and the man inside the room refused to exit.

Eventually the building was surrounded by police. IUPD worked to surround the building and advised the public not to enter. Just before midnight an IU spokesperson said police had evacuated the building of staff and guests.

At 2:15 am Tuesday morning the situation was reported as resolved. One man was taken into custody. University officials identified him as Cecil L. Gilbert.

According to police, Gilbert said he was armed with an automatic weapon and threatened to use it. He also claimed to be holding his family hostage in the room.

It was ultimately determined that no weapons were in the room.

***

In the days of iPhones and Androids, it’s unlikely you’ve come across someone who still uses a BlackBerry.

As of Tuesday, the devices will no longer work.

The company notified customers that January 4 was the last day legacy services would be available for the phones with built-in keyboards. The announcement means that old software will no longer function properly, including data, texting and phone calls.

In the early days of smart phones, BlackBerry devices were seen as a status symbol. However, BlackBerry phones became limited in the world of downloading apps and music as well as touch screens.

***

An IU student who was suspended wants to sue the university.

However, the student does not want to use his real name.

The student filed a lawsuit against IU after an incident during Little 500 weekend in April 2021. The student, who was president of a fraternity on campus, was suspended for a year for his role in an off-campus party that the university said violated COVID policies.

Officials from IU said there were complaints to both Bloomington and IU police departments.

The student claims the suspension was a “rushed process.” He wanted to remain anonymous during the trial process.

Judge Mark Dinsmore issued a ruling Monday that said the student cannot file a lawsuit as “John Doe.”

The student has 14 days to add his name to the lawsuit.