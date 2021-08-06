WGCL News — Annexation

Jim Inman (Photo: bloomington.in.gov)

Annexation isn’t a new word in Monroe County, but it’s certainly a hot topic over the last few weeks.

The City of Bloomington is looking to annex 9,200 acres – which includes 14,300 locals – into the city limits by 2024. Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton says the growth is necessary for the city – but many residents are opposed to the annexation and the costs involved.

Wednesday afternoon was a public hearing on annexation. With the announcement of Monroe County’s mask mandate, due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases, the meeting was delayed an hour and moved to online only.

When the meeting began, community members, local officials and concerned individuals spoke about their thoughts on annexation. Questions on a variety of topics were asked – how will the city bond of $24 million be paid for? What about families who have livestock? What about those who moved out to Monroe County to avoid various taxes from the city?

Other concerns addressed by those potentially being annexed include emergency service coverage, the gap between the annexation date and the first election annexed residents would be able to vote in, and discrepancy in reports of funds lost to the county, schools and other programs and services.

The next public meeting will be Wednesday, August 11. City Council members will again hear comments as well as discuss amendments related to annexation.

The meeting to review and finalize annexation boundaries is scheduled for Wednesday, September 15.

Not only could Bloomington’s boundaries be changing, but state legislative districts may adjust as well.

After the 2020 census, Indiana lawmakers use the information to consider redrawing US House and Indiana legislative areas.

A variety of meetings are being held across the state this weekend, allowing for public comment and discussion. The closest meeting for Monroe County will be held today – Friday, August 6 in Columbus at the Ivy Tech Campus on Central Avenue.

The US Census Bureau will release information related to the redistricting later in August.

Today is National Root Beer Float Day.

According to Wikipedia, the first root beer float was created on August 19, 1893 by Frank Wisner, owner of the Cripple Creek Brewing Company in Colorado.

Did you know that root beer floats are sometimes called “black cows” or “brown cows?”

It’s Friday – grab the vanilla ice cream and a two-liter of root beer and celebrate the day!