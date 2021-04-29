WGCL News — Annexation Discussion Returning to Bloomington, Monroe County

Jim Inman (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

Annexation is back on the table for the City of Bloomington.

Next month the city will restart the process by providing updated financial reports and plans, according to a press release and video from Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton.

The news comes four years after the initial announcement to annex nearly 10,000 acres of unincorporated county property. The news concerned many county residents, and “remonstrance” became a frequently heard word as people petitioned against annexation.

In April 2017 any annexations that were in progress were blocked by legislation from the Indiana General Assembly. That decision was ruled unconstitutional by the Indiana Supreme Court in December 2020.

The May 12 meeting of the Bloomington City Council will include a review of the financial plans related to annexation.

Details about the annexation may be found on the city’s website – bloomington.in.gov/city/annexation

The Monroe County Community School Corporation has announced that online school will be an option for students in the upcoming school year.

On Tuesday the school board met and reviewed plans for the 2021-22 school year. Markay Winston, MCCSC’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, shared about the plans at the different school levels.

Students wanting to participate in online education will need to have application forms submitted by their parent or guardian. The deadline to apply is May 14.

Families will be notified of their student’s status on May 28.

Winston noted that any student participating in online learning who wishes to join in-person classes will not be eligible to return to online learning. The challenges related to the back-and-forth can impact the student’s school experience and consistency of education.

Depending on the number of applications, a lottery system may be utilized to determine what students make it into the online program.

Winston noted that students with health concerns will be prioritized.