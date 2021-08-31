WGCL News — Annexation Plans for Monroe County

Will sections of Monroe County be pulled from potential annexation?

Jim Inman Photo: City of Bloomington

The Bloomington City Council will meet Tuesday evening over Zoom to discuss Mayor John Hamilton’s annexation plans.

The council is considering a reduction of parcels in Area 2, on Bloomington’s east side. Residents there have argued that the land is not able to be developed and has a number of private roads maintained by the residents.

This comes after Hamilton has requested the removal of Area 7, on Bloomington’s north side, from the annexation plan. The council has not finalized that detail yet.

The Herald-Times reported Monday that annexation could cost the city $20 to $33 million, but revenue would come from taxes. Monroe County and certain local entities – including Ellettsville, MCCSC and the Monroe County Public Library – all stand to lose revenue in the process.

The council plans to have an annexation plan finalized in mid-September.

***

Will Indiana feel the after effects of Hurricane Ida?

Odds are no, according to the National Weather Service.

Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, may bring some heavier winds that Hoosiers are used to, but the rain and storms that covered the gulf coast will have eased by mid-week.

Ida was a Category 4 hurricane, with winds as high as 150 miles per hour, making it the fifth-strongest hurricane to hit the mainland United States. On Monday Ida weakened to a tropical storm – but not before knocking out power to millions around New Orleans.

***

Will Camp Atterbury serve as host to Afghan refugees in light of the crisis overseas?

Governor Eric Holcomb addressed the issue in a recent statement, neither confirming or denying the rumor.

Holcomb said “Indiana is a willing partner to help Afghan refugees who have put their lives on the line in support of the United States for the past 20 years. We owe this to them, and there’s no better way to help than to offer aid to those who aided and protected us.”

The governor went on to say “As of now, I have not received outreach from the federal government about its intentions for Camp Atterbury. There is information we want to know, such as how many refugees will be sent, what their immigration status is, what extra security measures will the DOD provide, what are expectations of state and local resources to assist with the operation. I trust the federal government will address these questions and others we have before any operation commences.”

Other military facilities in Virginia, Wisconsin, Texas and New Jersey are preparing to house Afghan families and individuals who have escaped Taliban rule.