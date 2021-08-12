WGCL News — Annexation and Area 7

A northern section of Monroe County, subject to annexation, may be removed.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Hamilton issued a press release recommending that Area 7 not be considered for annexation. The area is just under 900 acres and has 115 residents, according to reports.

According to the new release, a variety of reasons – topography, land use challenges and settlement patterns – limited the area’s ability for development.

The press release noted that “Area 7 seems to offer gateway potential, but additional details from residents, council members, and the facts of the ground clarify its limited prospect for development.”

The area is part of Bloomington township, and includes land owned by the state, Sycamore Land Trust and Indiana University.

The removal of Area 7 puts the revised annexation area to approximately 8,400 acres and 14,300 residents.

With the current annexation plan, the city would see the population rise to nearly 100,000 and an increase in physical size by more than 50%.

***

The answer: Who are Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik?

The question: Who are the TWO new hosts of the game show “Jeopardy?”

Sony Pictures made the announcement on Wednesday, ending a months-long search of celebrities who hosted the long-running nighttime program.

Mike Richards has been the executive producer of “Jeopardy” and will continue in the role, in addition to hosting duties of the syndicated program.

Bialik, known for her roles on TV’s “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory,” will be hosting primetime and spinoff specials, as well as a new college championship game.

Celebrities such as actor LeVar Burton, NFL player Aaron Rodgers, past “Jeopardy” winners Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, along with a variety of television journalists, stepped behind the podium to host one- and two-week tenures on the program. The celebrities selected different charities to benefit from their time on the show.

The search for a host came after the passing of long-time “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek in November 2020. Trebek hosted the show for 37 seasons before passing away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

Avid “Jeopardy” fans were less than thrilled with the news of Richards as host. Social media users were upset that the entire selection process was merely a stunt, with the decision of Richards’ role pre-determined.

The new season of “Jeopardy” will begin in September.