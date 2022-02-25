WGCL News — Annexation Update

Annexation results have been announced by the Monroe County Auditor.

Jim Inman Photo: bloomington.in.gov

The Monroe County Auditor’s office had some big news Wednesday afternoon.

After months of discussion, petitions and meetings, five of seven areas in the county to be potentially annexed into the City of Bloomington achieved the necessary signatures to remain in the county.

According to The Herald-Times, five areas received more than the necessary 65% of property owners’ signatures to avoid annexation.

Two areas – 1A on the west side and 1B on the southwest side – had more than 50% of the signatures needed, but fell below the 65% mark. That means the areas would be scheduled for annexation, unless residents decided to appeal in court.

Areas 1A and 1B are the most populous of the seven areas.

Even with the five areas reaching the 65% mark, a 2019 state law could still affect the annexation process. The law invalidated older remonstrance waivers, and could change the number of property owners who could oppose annexation.

Mayor John Hamilton emailed The Herald-Times saying the city will be determining what the next steps are in the process.

***

It’s no secret that Hollywood award shows – the Grammy’s, the Emmy’s, the Tony’s and the Oscars – have all seen significant declines in viewership in recent years. There are different thoughts of reason – the pandemic and inability to visit movie theaters, the challenge of creativity in filmmaking, the increase of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon offering content beyond traditional television and more.

Earlier this week the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced that a number of Oscars would be awarded off-air instead of during the live broadcast. David Rubin, the president of the Academy, said that awards for film editing, production design, sound, makeup and hairstyling, music and three short film awards will be announced in the hour before the live broadcast begins.

As the Oscars have run for three hours – and sometime more – the hope is that the awards done earlier in the evening will help keep audiences entertained and tuned in to the broadcast.

The Oscars used to be a highly-watched annual event. In 2018, 29.6 million viewers tuned in to see the winners of their favorite films. Last year’s Academy Awards presentation – altered by COVID-19 – had just 9.85 million viewers.

This year the Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer. The ceremony will air on March 27 on ABC.

***

Tonight will be our final regular season match-up of high school boys basketball. Join us as New Albany comes to Monroe County to take on Bloomington North. The Cougars are 18-3 this season, while New Bulldogs are 11-11.

We’ll have Chalk Talk at 7:00 before the tip at 7:30 – all on the air and streaming for free online.

Sectional action will begin next week – stay tuned to WGCL for updates from Joe Smith and Mike Glasscott.