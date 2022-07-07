WGCL News – An investigation is underway into a fire at the Crane Army Ammunition Center

By Diane Daily

An investigation is underway into a fire at the Crane Army Ammunition Center.

The fire reportedly started around 10:00 Tuesday night an outdoor munitions storage bin.

Local fire crews responded quickly and were able to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

Indiana veterans who are struggling to pay for school supplies for their children are getting some help from the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs.

A new program called Operation Back to School will give families up to $500 for each dependent if the money is used for supplies and other school-related expenses.

The program is part of the Military Family Relief Fund and applies to veteran families with dependents in kindergarten through 12th grade and full-time college students, up to 23 years old, who live at home with the veteran.

The deadline for applying for the funds is September 15th. Details and an application are available on the Indiana Department of Veteran Affairs website.

Running out of gas is becoming more common in Indiana and around the country.

That’s according to the Triple A Hoosier Motor Club. Experts say motorists often postpone a trip to the pump until the last minute because gas prices are much higher than they were least year.

Triple A also notes that Americans are driving more than we did year ago.

The agency recommends filling up the gas tank when it reaches a quarter of a tank….going past that point can damage your car’s fuel pump and lead to costly repairs.

Now that the Monroe County Fair has ended, we can set our sights on the State Fair.

Several new and unusual concessions will be available on the midway this year…including the Mac Diggity Corn Dog, which is a corn dog topped with mac and cheese and pulled pork.

And…Pickle Pizza made of homemade dough, topped with a dill ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese and dill seasoning.

But we’ll have to wait until later in the month to try any of these. The State Fair will open on July 29th.