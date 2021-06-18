WGCL News — An Indiana Earthquake

Jim Inman (Photo: WISH-TV)

Did you feel the rumble?

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake, centered in Parke County, occurred Thursday afternoon about 3:20 pm. The depth of the earthquake was nearly two miles below the surface.

No damage was reported by the Parke County Sheriff’s Department.

Parke County is in the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone, a focused area where earthquakes are likely to occur. According to the Indiana Geological and Water Survey, minor earthquakes are to be expected every five to ten years.

Indiana has felt nine earthquakes over the last decade. The strongest was based in Sparta, North Carolina in August 2020, with a magnitude of 5.1.

***

Dolly Parton may not be coming to Bloomington anytime soon, but her Imagination Library will be making an appearance.

Monroe County, along with Madison, Vigo and Vanderburgh counties, will be part of the book gifting program for the next five years. A $1 million grant from CenterPoint Energy – formerly known as Vectren – will allow for books for children.

Parents can enroll children online in the program, and each child will receive a new, free book in the mail each month until his or her fifth birthday.

The announcement was made at the WonderLab Museum on Thursday.

Dolly Parton – country music superstar, actress, theme park owner and philanthropist – started her Imagination Library in 1995 with more than 1,700 books. As of last year, the library had distributed more than 150 million books across the globe.

***

Over the next month, the state’s Office of Utility Consumer Counselor will take comments from Bloomington municipal water customers about a proposed water rate increase.

The City of Bloomington is requesting the increase because of operational and maintenance costs, as well as fund a five-year plan to replace dated infrastructure.

The increase would mean about a $5 per month increase by January 2024.

Comments can be submitted online at www.in.gov/oucc.

An in-person meeting will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 6:00 pm at City Hall in Bloomington.

***

Sunday is Father’s Day, a day to celebrate the men who serve as dads, step-dads, grandfathers, uncles and… well, anyone who acts in a fatherly role to someone.

Happy Father’s Day!