WGCL News — Allergy Season Arrives

Cough. Sniff. Sneeze. Repeat.

It’s allergy season… and it’s not fun for most people.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says that allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. More than 50 million Americans deal with some type of allergy every year.

Allergies can resemble a lot of things, including COVID. There may be a cough, headache, fatigue, runny nose and sneezing – and those symptoms are similar to the Omicron variant of COVID.

The ACAAI recommends that allergy suffers begin taking medicine now to build up a tolerance as the weather changes and pollen and other allergens become more prominent. Allergists can help with different therapies and treatments for those dealing with seasonal allergies.

With spring officially in season, many people want to open their windows and air out their homes… but allergy sufferers may want to think twice on the idea. With open windows comes outdoor pollen and allergens, and bringing them inside can be challenging to your health. Make sure you replace any air filters in your home to help minimize dust and pollen.

And remember that allergies affect people in different ways and different times. Some people may be allergic to different things found more in the spring, while others may feel the effects during the summer. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology encourages people to speak with their primary doctor or allergist to find the best way to handle the challenges associated with allergies.

Last week the US Department of Justice found the Indiana State Nursing Board guilty of discrimination.

The Department of Justice found that Indiana’s board violated federal law by discriminating against nurses who had substance use disorders.

According to Indiana Public Media, nurses who need to keep or reinstate their licenses may be able to use the State Nursing Assistance Program to help with rehabilitation.

However, during its investigation the Department of Justice found that the state nursing board was not allowing nurses using medication to assist in their recovery the option of participating in the program. The situation violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, as the state board was not allowing nurses to use prescribed medications for substance use.