WGCL News — AG Hill Calls For Special Legislative Session

By: Keith Klein (Photo: ABC News)

Attorney General Curtis Hill is asking Gov. Holcomb and leaders of the Indiana General Assembly, to call a special session of the Legislature focused on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring “public confidence in constitutional government.”

Hill said the emergency used to justify hurried executive actions has become a long-term issue that deserves attention.

“We govern by legislation, enforcement, and adjudication carried out by separately elected (and appointed) officials. The Indiana Constitution so divides government functions to prevent concentration of power and to facilitate public debate,” Hill said.

“Press conferences from the Governor saying one thing, and letters from lawmakers saying another — neither of which has any legal force — produce only more uncertainty and anxiety for schools, students, parents and citizens about what the consequences might be in a few months of the decisions they make today,” he said.

A special session “is the only way to provide the full measure of constitutional government to which Hoosiers are entitled…” Hill said.

“While Hoosiers at first mostly obeyed the Governor’s emergency orders – as those orders have endured, overreached, mutated, or proven impracticable, many citizens have begun to lose respect for them.”

The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel,until at least September 21st. The statement by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.

Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted, “We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of COVID-19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through September 21.”