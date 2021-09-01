WGCL News — Afghan Refugees Headed to Indiana

Camp Atterbury will serve as a temporary home for Afghan refugees.

A day after unconfirmed reports began to spread, The Secretary of Defense approved Camp Atterbury as a site to temporarily house Afghan refugees.

Representative Greg Pence announced the news in a tweet Tuesday morning. Pence noted that approximately 5,000 people would be housed at Camp Atterbury, located in Johnson County.

Pence, a Republican Representative from Columbus, also tweeted that “Camp Atterbury will reach initial operational capability in the next few days.”

Camp Atterbury joins other military facilities in New Jersey, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin that are preparing to house the refugees who escaped Taliban rule.

Indiana’s public health emergency order will continue through September.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the executive order Monday, according to a news release. It is the 18th renewal since the pandemic began in March 2020.

One of the key parts to the order is that most all government meetings will continue to be held virtually, rather than in-person or hybrid.

The United States has a federal public health emergency order in place, set to expire in mid-October.

Indiana songbirds have been sick for more than two months, and a reason for the illness and death of the birds still isn’t clear.

When the reports were first coming in, birds were found to have neurological challenges that included shaking and stumbling. The birds were often affected with a swelling and discharge around their eyes. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources asked Hoosiers to empty their bird baths and feeders and bring them inside, to see if there was something related to food or water that was causing the issue.

The types of birds included robins, European starlings and common grackles, which are often found in city areas.

The issue wasn’t just in Indiana. Birds with similar symptoms were founds in Kentucky and Ohio, as well as Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Monroe County residents are now able to return their feeders and baths to front porches and back patios, but other parts of Indiana are still restricted.

The Indiana DNR continues to search for a reason behind the illness. A number of tests have been run on the birds, looking for a common type of disease, parasite, exposure or other cause for the issues. Nothing official has been determined.