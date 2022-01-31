WGCL News — Afghan Evacuees Leave Atterbury

Afghan evacuees have left Camp Atterbury.

Jim Inman Photo: nesa.cap.gov

Since September Indiana’s Camp Atterbury has housed thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan.

The last of those evacuees left the training facility on Wednesday.

In a press release, Operations Allies senior response official Robert Fenton, Jr. said “As operations at Camp Atterbury come to an end, we are grateful for the partnerships that state and local leaders, the Indiana National Guard, non-profit organizations, and Hoosiers across the state have forged with our team.”

Camp Atterbury was one of eight locations assigned by the Department of Defense as a “safe haven” for Afghan evacuees. The first evacuees arrived in September 2020.

In all, more than 76,000 Afghans were placed around the United States. The evacuees were screened by various federal security departments, and received vaccinations as part of the efforts.

The evacuees are under the umbrella of humanitarian parole. It is not an immigration status, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Department, but a temporary license to live in the United States.

***

A Bloomington man was arrested last Thursday on charges related to attempted murder.

Travis L. Holmes was arrested by the Bloomington Police Department. Holmes has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness.

The charges come from a shooting on January 19. Residents in the area of North Arlington Park Drive reported multiple gunshots in the area.

Surveillance footage showed a man shooting a gun at a woman as she attempted to leave the scene.

Holmes is currently incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail.

***

February 1 marks the start of Black History Month, and a number of activities will be held around Bloomington and Monroe County.

On Tuesday, the FAR Center for Contemporary Arts will host a health and wellness panel of local professionals. The discussion will focus on mental, spiritual, physical and internal health. The event will begin at 6:00 pm and is free and open to the public. It will also be streamed on Zoom.

A Black History Month essay contest will recognize students in the area on February 17. The winning essays will be read aloud and the event will be streamed on Facebook.

A Black History Month Gala will be held virtually in February. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. The 2022 Living Legend and Outstanding Black Leaders of Tomorrow will be recognized during the event.