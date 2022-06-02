WGCL News – A popular summer event has been cancelled this year.

A very popular summer event has been cancelled this year.

The Taste of Bloomington Committee said several factors lead to the cancellation…including labor shortages, supply costs, and the ongoing effects of the pandemic on the local restaurant industry.

The Committee hopes to bring the Taste back next year. Full refunds will be given to anyone who bought advance tickets.

Bloomington City Councilwoman Susan Sandberg has established an exploratory committee as she decides whether she wants to run for mayor. Sandberg has served on the City Council for the past 16 years. She was appointed to fill out the remaining year of Chris Gaal’s at-large term in 2007 after he was voted into the Monroe County Prosecutor’s office. Sandberg was elected to the seat in 2008 and has been successful in each of her bids for re-election.

John Hamilton is in his second mayoral term and has not announced whether he plans to seek re-election.

The Bloomington Street Department is conducting a citywide assessment that will determine the current condition of streets, sidewalks and accessible curb ramps.

This project follows a similar effort by Public Works Department in 2017.

The information collected during the current assessment will be used to update the current Pavement Condition Index ratings for the City’s 237 miles of public use- streets.

Staff will use the updated index ratings to determine targeted improvements during the development of the City’s annual paving schedule.

The data collection effort data is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

Triple A is reminding Hoosiers that even simple steps can help save money on gas. The Motor Club says you might consider getting a store membership card to earn fuel points on your store purchases

They also suggest having a planned route when you run errands, so you don’t waste gas driving out of your way.