WGCL News – A Popular Restaurant Is Closed After Being Hit By A Car

By Diane Daily

A popular southside restaurant is closed for repairs after being hit by a car yesterday.

Bloomington Police received a call shortly after 8:00 yesterday morning that a car had struck Cloverleaf South and continued into restaurant. The restaurant was open at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The driver reportedly pushed the accelerator instead of the brake while trying to park the car. The car then jumped the curb and rammed into the front of the building.

Lawrence County could soon get a big economic boost from a national automotive company.

Published reports today say the Bedford Casting Company is being considered for a 47-million-dollar investment by General Motors.

GM officials say their decision will be largely based on the city’s ability to offer a tax abatement.

If the deal is approved, Bedford Casting will be part of GM’s production of new zero emission vehicles.

A former executive for the Marsh supermarket chain has been chosen to head the Indiana Department of Labor. David Redden will begin his new role at the department later this month.

Redden served as the senior vice president of human resources for the Marsh supermarket chain for many years. He’ll assume his new responsibilities later this month.

There has been another recall from The Consumer Product Safety Commission. The latest recall involves Tony Hawk Bike Helmets that were sold at Walmart from March through June.

The helmets are silver with a black buckle and black straps. Tony Hawk’s signature is printed on the outside of the helmet. There’s also a white label on the inside.

Sales of the helmets were made both instore and online.

An Indiana woman made amusement park history this week.

Grace Timmons of Seymour was the 20 millionth rider of the Diamondback Coaster at Kings Island.

When told about the accomplishment, Timmons said she thought she was being pranked.

To commemorate the big event, she received some Diamondback-themed gifts to take home.