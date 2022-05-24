WGCL News – A New Study Says Indiana Ranks Seventh In The Country For High Hospital Costs

A new study by the RAND Corporation says Indiana ranks seventh nationally for high hospital costs.

The just released study from the non-profit public policy research group shows Indiana residents paid hospitals nearly 300 percent more than what Medicare would pay for the same services.

The report examined medical claims from employers and state databases with hospitals in the Hoosier state coming in higher than those in its four bordering states.

The Indiana Hospital Association is disputing the results arguing that some of the data used in the report is from 2018 and doesn’t accurately reflect the current state of Indiana healthcare.

With just less than a month to go before Special Olympics Indiana hosts its Summer Games there are still many volunteer positions that need to be filled.

The games will be held June 17-19 in Terre Haute.

Training will be provided on site and organizers say you don’t have to be familiar with a particular sport to volunteer.

The Bloomington Board of Public Works will meet in regular session today at 5:30 in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Finally if you want to stay in the same Indiana Motel Room that escaped murder suspect Casey White and jail guard Vicky White stayed in when they were on the run it’s going to cost you more than it did before they made the news.

Published reports say Room 150 at Motel 41 in Evansville is now going for upwards of $100 per night, an increase from the normal rate of $63. The motel has a long list of people wanting to check in.