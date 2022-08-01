WGCL News – A longtime Monroe County judge is dead

By Diane Daily

A longtime Monroe County judge is dead following a four-car accident in Marion County.

Marc Kellams served in Monroe Circuit Court for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2018. He also taught at the Maurer School of Law.

Kellams was a 1978 graduate of the law school. His undergraduate degree, which he also completed IU, was in religious studies and, during his time in Bloomington, he served as deacon at St. Charles Catholic Church.

The Indiana Senate has passed a bill calling for a near total ban on abortions. The vote came during a rare Saturday session at the Statehouse.

The measure needed a minimum of 26 votes in order to be sent to the House and that was accomplished with a final vote of 26-20.

Lawmakers head back into session on Wednesday.

Indiana 46 between Bloomington and Nashville will be closed for roadwork…starting tomorrow. The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced daily closures…between 8am and 4:30 as they tackle a resurfacing project.

Crews will start working in the eastbound lane near the intersection with 446 and will then move east toward Nashville, ending at the interstation with State Road 135.

After that, work will start on the westbound side of the road from Nashville to Bloomington. The project is expected to last through the end of August.

The Larry Bird Museum in Terre is moving forward. A revised preliminary design plan was approved last week.

Exhibits at the museum will spotlight Bird’s formative years in French Lick. There will also be memorable from his time at ISU and his NBA career with the Boston Celtics.

A Larry Bird visitor experience is also being planned.