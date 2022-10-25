WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

By Diane Daily

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them.

During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Ward warned a federal agency about his concerns. He claims that evidence was destroyed and he was fired for bringing attention to the issue.

In response to the allegations, an Army spokesperson said its investigation revealed there were no personnel in immediate danger of being seriously injured.

The Spring Mill Inn will close next month for an extensive renovation project.

The $10-million project will include upgrades to the rooms at the inn, its conference facilities and the Mill-Stone Dining Room.

The renovations will help modernization the inn’s mechanical systems while retaining the historic look and feel that visitors have come to expect.

The project is set to begin on November 13th and should be completed by early 2024.

The Bloomington Public Works Department is reminding city residents they can pick up 10 free yard waste bags for leaf collection at any of the city fire stations. Leaves bagged in biodegradable or paper bags will be collected this fall at no charge.

Leaves in regular plastic bags will not be collected.

We have two meeting reminders today.

The Bloomington Board of Public Works will meet at 5:30 this evening and The MCCSC Board of Trustees has a regular session scheduled for 6:00 tonight.

Finally today, a kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana.

The animal was being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County. He says it went missing Sunday afternoon near the town of Patton in the northwest part of the county.

Law enforcement and animal control in the area are not helping the search for the animal. Authorities say the owner does have the proper permit to own a kangaroo.