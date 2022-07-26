WGCL News – A former Indiana congressman has been charged with insider trading.

By Diane Daily

A former Indiana congressman has been charged with insider trading.

Associated Press is reporting that Stephen Buyer was charged with misappropriating information he learned as a consultant to illegally benefit from a merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.

Buyer is said to have made $350-thousand on the deal.

His lawyer says his client is innocent of the charges and is looking forward to being vindicated.

Buyer represented Indiana’s 4th congressional district from 1993 to 20-11.

Time is running out to apply for rental assistance from the state. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will stop taking applications at the end of the week….because most of the federal funding has been allocated.

As of yesterday, the agency has earmarked $365 million to more than 29-thousand Hoosier households. The rental assistance fund can pay for three months of rent in advance. The program allows each household to receive a total of 18 months of rent payments.

In consumer news today, more people are choosing smaller size snacks and drinks…as they try to be healthier.

Pepsi in seeing big sales this summer of its small-format snacks and mini cans of its beverages.

WGSN, a trend forecasting company. says low-fat and low-calorie snacks and drinks are also popular and zero sugar beverage sales are growing three times as fast as full sugar drinks. Baked snacks are also growing more quickly than fried snacks.

But there’s another to the story. When customers buy smaller sizes, they usually spend more per ounce compared to a larger version of product. Sometimes the difference in price is significant.

Finally today, members of the Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission will be in regular session starting at 5:00 this afternoon in the Hooker Conference Room of City Hall.