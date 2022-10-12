WGCL News — Fight at Kroger Brings Charges

By Diane Daily

A fight at a local Kroger store Monday night resulted in felony charges for a one of the participants.

Bloomington Police were called to the store on South Liberty Drive around 11:00. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The man identified his attacker as Curtis Martin, who had reportedly fled the scene.

BPD officers were joined by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies as they and began searching the area.

A BPD officer located a man who matched Martin’s description in the 500 block of S Curry Pike, but the man was uncooperative and ran away.

The same man was later seen going into a fenced area belonging to Baxter Healthcare. Officers then used a drone and found Martin in a nearby wooded area. A Deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released his K9 partner into the wooded area and the dog successfully located and apprehended the suspect.

Martin was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Authorities say he had an outstanding arrest warrant for the charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Carrying a Handgun Without a License.

Electric Scooters now have restricted hours in Bloomington.

City Officials yesterday asked scooter companies to limit their use from 5am to 11pm each day…following a number of late-night injuries related to scooter use since August.

One IU student, 20-year-old Nate Stratton, sustained fatal injuries when the scooter was riding was stuck by a drunk driver on September 18th.

Local candidates for Sheriff and Circuit Court, District 7 will be the focus of tonight’s Monroe County League of Women Voter’s online forum.

The Zoom forum will start at 7:00 and last for 90 minutes.

You can get a head start on Halloween this Saturday at the 13th annual Great Glass Pumpkin Patch.

More than 900 homemade blown-glass pumpkins will be on display from 10:00 until 3:00 on the Monroe County Courthouse Lawn.

The event is being presented by the members of the Bloomington Creative Glass Center.