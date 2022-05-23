WGCL News – A federal grand jury has indicted fifteen people, including three Indiana residents.

A federal grand jury has indicted fifteen people, including three Indiana residents. on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

The indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to distribute massive quantities of marijuana and THC-containing products and to launder the money made from selling the drugs.

In a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern Indiana District – the organization allegedly utilized commercial trucking and airplanes to ship tractor-trailer loads of marijuana to warehouses and other commercial locations in several states, including Indiana.

The future of Lake Monroe will the focus of a presentation and panel discussion next month. The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event on June 3rd at the Eagle Pointe Golf Club.

There will also be a question and answer session on the important role the lake plays in our community and how we can improve its sustainability.

Business analysts say an unusual trend has developed in the American workplace.

The practice is called “ghosting” … accepting a job offer and then not showing up on the day they’re supposed to start. Employers across the country say it’s a growing problem.

It’s being reported most often in manufacturing, food service and the airline industry. Some companies say they’re even having trouble getting people to show up for scheduled job interviews.

Nick Bunker, an economist with Indeed, says the rise in no-shows could be just an indication that today’s job seekers have a lot more confidence in their ability to find a job than their parents and grandparents did.