WGCL News — A Court Date Has Been Set For A Fatal Hit And Run

By Diane Daily

An initial court hearing has been set for Madelyn Howard, the 22-year-old woman who has been charged with three felony counts in connection with a fatal hit and run incident in Bloomington earlier this month.

She’s scheduled to be in court Friday morning on charges of reckless homicide, allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death while intoxicated.

Authorities say Howard was driving at a high rate of speed when her car struck 20-year-old Nate Stratton who was riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk. Howard left the scene but was arrested a few minutes later by Bloomington Police. She reportedly told them she was taking a friend home who was drunk too drive.

With Hurricane Ian threatening large sections of Florida, Red Cross volunteers from Indiana have arrived to help with the relief efforts. The majority of volunteers sent by the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross are in the Orlando area…setting up shelters for the families in need.

Emergency vehicles are also available for use when the hurricane passes. They’ll be used as mobile food vehicles, providing meals to the affected communities.

This year’s Pink Power event for breast cancer awareness is coming up tomorrow evening at the Monroe County Fairgrounds Auditorium. It’s being organized by the Olcott Navigation Team through IU Health and will feature vendors, food trucks, games and music. The Navigation Team is affiliated with the Bloomington oncology office that provides support to patients undergoing cancer treatment. The four-hour event will start at 5:00 tomorrow night.

Finally today, United Way’s Rebuilding Community, Rebuilding Hope fundraising campaign is in its final stretch. United Way of Monroe County works to develop affordable housing, ample, available food sources and accessible physical and mental healthcare to the local community.

They’ve set a goal of just over $14-thousand. This Friday is the last day to donate to the campaign. You can go to their website for more information Monroe United Way dot org.