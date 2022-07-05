WGCL News – First Responders Busy on 4th of July

By Diane Daily

A southern Indiana boy is dead following an accident involving fireworks. Police in Posey County were called to a home in Mt. Vernon just before midnight Sunday.

They say the 11-year-old died from his injuries while he was being taken to a hospital in Evansville.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the accident happened. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

The early morning hours of July 4th were busy ones for Monroe County police and firefighters.

A report from the Monroe Fire Protection District shows local firefighters were dispatched to four separate incidents…all before dawn yesterday.

The first involved a one vehicle accident on North Tunnel Road around 1:00. The vehicle was upside down and the driver was still inside when firefighters arrived on the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the accident, authorities responded to calls of a hiker who had become lost on the Pate Hollow trail in Paynetown. The hiker was found, uninjured, after about two hours of searching.

A pole born fire then sent crews to Schact Road. After getting the fire under control, it took several hours for responders to clean debris from the barn.

Investigators believe the fire was started by a spark from a piece of equipment inside the structure. The pole barn was considered a total loss……

Finally, another fire…this one at Woodland Springs Apartments. It was reported around 4:30 yesterday morning…where a minivan was in flames. That fire was quickly extinguished but the cause of blaze is under investigation.

In news from City Hall, submittals have been approved for stage work at The Waldron, Hill and Buskirk Park. Repairs to the stage columns are expected to start in the next couple of weeks. The contractor will be on-site for the deconstruction phase of the project, then return to reconstruct the columns sometime next month.

And don’t forget, you can stop by the Bloomington Tuesday Market anytime between 4-7 today at Switchyard Park.