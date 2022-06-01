WGCL News – Car Crash Kills Bloomington Man

By Diane Daily

A Bloomington man has been killed in a single-car accident in Hendricks County.

Police say 22-year-old Devontia Harper-Owings was westbound Sunday night on U.S. 40 near County Road 550 West when the car went off the road.

Authorities believe Harper-Owings overcorrected the car causing it to cross the median and roll over. The car then hit a utility pole on the south side of U.S. 40.

Harper-Owings was ejected through the window and was pronounced at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Three more Indiana Sears stores are closing. They’re part of a larger list that includes Sears and Kmart stores in 29 states. The three Hoosier locations are in Muncie, Lafayette and Indianapolis.

The company has already closed nearly 400 stores in just the past year.

Business analysts say, with the latest closings, there will be fewer than 900 Sears & Kmart stores left in the U.S.

The makers of Jif Peanut Butter have announced more recalls.

Three additional products have joined the expanding list of recalls and alerts following a salmonella outbreak involving the popular peanut butter brand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat salad products containing the recalled peanut butter.

The alert involves “Super Asian Chicken” with a best-used by date of June Third. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness in connection with the salads.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Applications are being accepted from community members who’d like to serve on the Bloomington Board of Public Works.

The application, meeting schedule and additional membership information are available on the City of Bloomington website.