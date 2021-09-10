WGCL News — 9/11 20th Anniversary

The world changed twenty years ago.

Jim Inman (Photo: indiana911memorial.org/gallery)

On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, four commercial airplanes were hijacked in the air. Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching an unconfirmed target in Washington, DC.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks. It was “the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil,” according to 911memorial.org.

A remembrance ceremony will be held on Saturday at 9:00 am at Ivy Tech Community College on the west side of Bloomington. The event is open to the public, and will be outdoors with limited seating.

The Ivy Tech Bloomington campus has a beam from the World Trade Center on permanent display, and the ceremony will be held next to the display.

Speakers will be Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton, retired Indiana Army National Guard Col. Kirk White and Bloomington Fire Department Chaplain Harold Godsey.

On Saturday afternoon, the Indiana 9/11 Memorial in Indianapolis will have a rededication and ceremony. A new memorial will be unveiled at the venue, located at 421 West Ohio Street in downtown Indianapolis.

Whether or not you like the face mask mandate, it seems to be helping local residents stay healthy.

Monroe County is one of three Indiana counties – and the only one south of Indianapolis – that is still in the yellow advisory level on the state’s COVID-19 map. On Thursday there were 181 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Monroe County. By comparison, Lawrence County’s number was 641 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Monroe County Board of Health will meet on September 22 to determine whether the mask mandate will remain in effect past the end of the month, when it is currently set to expire.

Monroe County Health Administrator Penny Caudill said earlier this week that multiple factors are considered in the decision process, such as hospitalizations, testing availability and positivity rates. Caudill also noted that the impact of the mask mandate on local businesses would be considered as well.

While Monroe County remains in the yellow, Indiana saw more than 5,200 new cases on COVID-19 on Thursday. That number is a jump from last week’s 4,000 new cases.