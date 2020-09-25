By: Keith Klein (Photo: IDS)

IU’s Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity is closing because of conditions that could transmit COVID-19.

The Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter house at 1414 N. Jordan Ave., will close for the remainder of the academic year and through summer of 2021, according to a news release from the Monroe County Health Department.

The closure stems from a Sept. 16 incident. The health department determined, that members of the Fraternity “intentionally instituted, permitted, or maintained conditions which may transmit the spread of COVID-19.” Those members may also have initially provided false information to law enforcement about their actions.

The Health Department release said, “Upon further investigation, a pattern of behavior was uncovered, which created conditions that had put the health of residents of Monroe County at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.”

The Health Department notified members of the fraternity it would seek an injunction to prevent similar behavior in the future and seek fines unless immediate action was taken. Wednesday, the Health Department announced IU and Alpha Epsilon Pi leadership reached an agreement to close the chapter house.

The Bloomington City Council, by 8-0-1 vote, is endorsing the installation of two “Black lives matter”street murals, in October.

The Banneker Community Center Advisory Council will spearhead the murals on Elm Street and a downtown location to be determined.

The Banneker Council seeks three artists of color, who will each paint one word in each of the murals. The artists will be paid from the city’s funds allocated for this year’s Black & Brown Arts Festival, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Board of Public Works will hear the proposal next Tuesday.

Council Member Dave Rollo didn’t vote to endorse the project, choosing to abstain. Rollo said he doesn’t want the public to think government money is being used to promote a political organization.