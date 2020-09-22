By: Keith Klein (Photo: Hoosiertimes.com)

Monroe County Election Supervisor Karen Wheeler said the first set of vote-absentee ballots went out Friday afternoon and a second batch on Saturday. They should hit mailboxes this week.

Wheeler said, “The total of (ballots) both days will be 8,789,”.

That’s around 13-hundred more than in 2018. And the number is growing.

The deadline to submit absentee applications is Oct. 22. Officials encourage voters seeking absentee ballots to do so sooner rather than later .

Voters who qualify to vote by mail include those who have a disability, are age 65 or older, or a member of the military or a public safety officer.

Monroe County Clerk Nicole Browne said contracting COVID-19 is not a criterion for someone to be eligible to vote by mail. Voters who contract the virus after the deadline for absentee voting could request to vote with the Travel Board instead.

Voters have until noon Nov. 3 for their completed ballot to be received by election officials.

Monroe County voters can return their completed ballots by mail or by hand-delivering them to an election official during business hours at Monroe County Election Central, at 401 W. Seventh St.

There will be no drop-off slots for ballots to be returned.

Browne requested voters mail their ballots at least 14 days early to ensure they are received.

CVS Health is adding more than 2,000 COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at its stores, including 18 new sites in Indiana. The company expects more than 4,000 sites operating by mid-October. Self-swab tests are no cost to patients. CVS says patients are required to register – to schedule an appointment . Current local sites are 26-50 South Walnut Street, Bloomington, and 44-44 West State Road 46, Ellettsville.