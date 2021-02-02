WGCL News — 65 and Older Now Eligible for Vaccination

Jim Inman (Photo: IDOH Twitter)

Hoosiers aged 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s website, ourshot.in.gov.

The announcement was made Monday, lowering the age from 70 to 65.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment to receive the vaccine can call 2 1 1 or visit the state’s website.

The start has followed an age-based approach to provide vaccines to Hoosiers, starting with those 80 and older, then 70 and older.

Because of the number of Hoosiers ages 60 to 69, the state is opening up vaccine registration in two stages rather than one. Those in the 60 to 64 group will be next.

A decision has been made by the Monroe County Community School Corporation in the search for a new superintendent.

The MCCSC school board will meet Wednesday, February 3 to approve the superintendent’s contract and announce the individual. The meeting will be streamed live on the MCCSC website.

The new superintendent will receive a three-year contract, beginning July 1, with a base salary of $209,000, plus additional benefits.

Dr. Judy DeMuth is the current superintendent of MCCSC schools. She started in the position in 2011, and had planned to retire last summer. In March 2020 DeMuth announced that she would postpone her retirement for one year to help the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and allow the school system to find a qualified candidate.

The MCCSC will also begin the process of filling the vacancy left by board member and WGCL broadcaster Keith Klein. The vacancy has been posted the MCCSC website, and the board will have 30 days to fill the seat. Keith Klein served on the MCCSC school board since 2009.

Applicants for the seat must live within the boundaries of District 5, and would serve through 2024.