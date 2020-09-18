WGCL News — Bloomington City Council Rejects Local Income Tax Increase

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

By a 5-4 vote, the Bloomington City Council rejected adding a quarter-percent local income tax in Monroe County as proposed by Mayor John Hamilton.The vote ends the possibility of the new tax.

The Monroe County Council and the Ellettsville Town Council as well as the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce and the Bloomington Economic Development Corporation opposed raising the local income tax.

City council members voting against raising the tax rate were Isabel Piedmont-Smith, Susan Sandberg, Ron Smith, Sue Sgambelluri, and Jim Sims.

The Monroe County Community School Corporation is offering free breakfasts and lunches to all MCCSC students through December 31.Hattie Johnson, MCCSC Director of Food Services said a U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver made it possible.

Hybrid and E-learners can also participate.

Students will still use their meal accounts so the district can track who is eating and allergy issues.

For questions, go to the food services tab on the MCCSC website or call 812-349-4762.

RBB Community Schools are also offering free meals to all its students under the waiver.

The Indiana Debate Commission is accepting questions from Hoosier voters to Indiana’s three gubernatorial candidates.

The Governor’s race is between incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb, Democrat Woodrow “Woody” Myers, and Libertarian Donald G. Rainwater II.

You are invited to submit questions via the Commissions website: indianadebatecommission.com Use the “Ask a Question” tab on top of the page.

Questions will be accepted through October 15. Youmay, also,be invited to ask yourpre-taped question during one of the two 60-minute debates.

The debatesare Tuesday, October 20 and Tuesday, October 27, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. EDT. In addition to broadcast, the debates will be streamed on the Commission’s website and YouTube channel.

Candidates will not see the questions in advance.