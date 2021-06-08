WGCL News — New Unemployment Standards Begin This Month

Jim Inman (Photo:

In May Governor Eric Holcomb announced that unemployment benefits for Hoosiers would be changing in June.

That day has come.

Beginning this week, Hoosiers looking for employment will have to prove they are seeking work. This was the standard prior to COVID, but had been waived for more than a year during the pandemic.

According to Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development, unemployed Hoosiers need to complete at least one work activity each week. Examples of this include attending a job fair, creating a resume or participating in a WorkOne program. The activities must be reported weekly to maintain unemployment benefits.

If someone is enrolled in a career-training program, the requirements may be waived.

Indiana will end all federal unemployment benefits programs later this month. This includes a $300 weekly boost that was provided during the pandemic.

A new bike lane – the 7-Line – is being installed on 7th Street between the B-Line Trail and Indiana University.

Work began on the project late last week. The City of Bloomington hopes to have the first segment – from Woodlawn Avenue to Indiana Avenue – completed by August when students return.

Ultimately the path will be nearly three-quarters of a mile in length.

Eventually the pathway will expand east and connect Union Avenue to State Road 46.

As Indiana University prepares for students to return in August – and with hopes of everyone being vaccinated against COVID-19 – the school is offering a variety of incentives to get the shot.

IU is offering free books, tickets to watch the Indianapolis Colts and a full year of in-state tuition.

Entries are made by having participants upload their vaccine verification card. Winners will be announced next month.

The news comes after IU initially said it would require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall. After petitions, a warming from the state’s attorney general and other negative feedback, IU decided to not require proof of vaccination.