By: Keith Klein (Photo: WRTV)

Indiana’s key employment sectors are beginning to recover. Hoosier unemployment rates continued to decline in July. Monroe County’s stats continue to look more favorable.

Indiana’s jobless rate jumped from 3.6% in March to 16.9% in April, because of COVID-19. The latest numbers show it dipped to 7.8% for July.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development estimated Monroe County’s unemployment rate at 6.8% for July. It was 9.2% in June.

The number of unemployed Monroe Countians was estimated at 4,516 in July, which is better than June’s estimate of 6,241. The July 2019 number was 2,515.

Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.8% for July. The national rate was 10.2%.

Indiana is loosening some child care regulations because of the coronavirus.

Many school districts started online, and others are using a mix of online and in-person classes. Some parents are trying to ease the strain by pooling resources and having multiple families do e-learning together. The problem: it’s technically an unlicensed daycare. State law allows no more than six kids at a time.

Nicole Norvell, Director of Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning, says the law didn’t anticipate a pandemic closing schools. Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order raised the limit to 10 kids, as long as they’re together for e-learning.

The order also allows organizations like the YMCA or Boys and Girls Clubs which run after school latchkey programs to use their facilities instead.

The Vigo County School Corporation sent emails and phone messages to parents telling them the local health department has warned the district that its athletic programs could be considered a hot spot for COVID-19.

The message said there’s currently no evidence extra-curricular activities have contributed to any spread.