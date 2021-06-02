WGCL News — 4th of July Parade “Reversed” for 2021

Jim Inman

While many things are starting to return to a pre-COVID “normal,” a Bloomington – and national – tradition will take a new form this year.

The annual Independence Day parade will be held on Saturday, July 3. However, instead of the long-established parade route through parts of the Indiana University campus and downtown area, a “reverse parade” will be held in the Purple Lot of Memorial Stadium.

The parade will be stationary floats that visitors drive-by and enjoy. No treats will be handed out by participants in the parade, but the first 200 guests to the event will receive a bag of promotional items at the entrance.

The reverse parade will run from 10:00 am until noon on July 3.

If a business or group is interested in exhibiting in the reverse parade this year, visit the city’s website – https://bloomington.in.gov/parks/events/fourth-of-july-parade – for details or contact Bill Ream at 812-349-3748.

The event is held through a partnership with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Indiana University and Downtown Bloomington, Inc.

A day after Indiana University said it would not change requirements for students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a change has been made.

All involved with the university will need to be vaccinated, but proof will not be required.

The change came Tuesday after pressure from an online petition, state legislators reaching out to Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita stating that the policy violated a new state law prohibiting state and local governments from requiring proof of immunization.

“Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for IU students, faculty and staff with appropriate exemptions continues the university’s comprehensive science and public health-driven approach to managing and mitigating the pandemic on our campuses,” IU President Michael McRobbie, said in a news release Tuesday. “Throughout the pandemic our paramount concern has been ensuring the health and safety of the IU community. This requirement will make a ‘return to normal’ a reality for the fall semester.”

IU will provide incentives for students, faculty and staff who voluntarily provide the information.

By not requiring COVID-19 testing, the university expected to save more than $10 million.

Exemptions will be allowed for those with approved exceptions, including for religious, medical or other special reasons.