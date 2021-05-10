WGCL News — City Council Duplex Proposals

Jim Inman (Photo: Indiana Daily Student)

After various meetings, discussions, community input and time spent on Zoom, the Bloomington City Council has drafted a proposal for duplexes inside the city limits.

Last week the city council met virtually to discuss the idea of having multi-family homes in areas zoned for single-families. The housing shortage in the area is causing the council – and the City of Bloomington – to look for options to relieve some of the stress.

Last Wednesday’s meeting brought a lot of concerns from local residents about duplexes. The council voted 5-4 in favor of allowing duplexes.

On Thursday, the council addressed many of the concerns locals had about the multi-family dwellings by limiting the new number of new duplexes to 15 per year for areas that have been single-family neighborhoods. The council also included a provision that once a duplex has been approved, no other duplex can be approved within 150 feet for a period of two years.

Comments on the decision varied during the meetings last week. Some residents expressed worry about how duplexes would impact the carbon footprint of Bloomington, and others felt that duplexes would be rented or owned by IU students. Others were supportive of the decision, and appreciated the restrictions as the housing situation continues.

There’s no doubt that we will be talking about the impact of COVID-19 and the pandemic for many, many years to come.

But is a statue necessary?

A Japanese town received relief funds due to the pandemic, so a large statue was created to help generate conversation and tourism.

Noto, the Japanese town on the west coast of the country, is predominantly known for squid fishing. The community leaders decided to create a 13-foot tall, 29-foot long statue known as “Squid Station.”

The price tag for the statue was around $200,000.

The statue is pink and white, with two large eyes looking out on visitors. The tentacles of the squid stretch out from the front, making for some fun – and unique – photo opportunities.

Japan has seen over 600,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and nearly 10,500 deaths related to the virus.