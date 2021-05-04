WGCL News — U-Haul Drives into Local Business

Jim Inman (Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images)

Getting a tattoo is a life-changing experience.

Doing it when a U-Haul truck breaks through the wall makes the experience more memorable… and scary.

On Sunday afternoon, a moving truck driving south on South Walnut Street came through a wall of the tattoo shop Evil by the Needle. The shop is located in the S.A. Mitchell building at the intersection of South Walnut Street and Hillside Drive.

Various social media posts showed ambulances and emergency vehicles on-site, clearing debris.

The Herald-Times reported Monday afternoon that two women were inside the tattoo shop at the time of the accident. Both women were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The driver of the U-Haul was a 77-year-old Bloomington man. The driver told police he fell asleep while driving the truck.

Today is Star Wars Day… because May 4th ties in to the iconic line from the films – “May the Force be with you.”

It was May 25, 1977 when George Lucas and his team released the original Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

For those unfamiliar with the films, Star Wars follows Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca and the Rebel Alliance as they fight “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” against Darth Vader and the Empire. The story has carried over nine films, two anthology films, a variety of television series and books, comic books, action figures, video games, theme park attractions and more.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, here are some fun facts that you might not know…

George Lucas originally wanted Orson Welles as the voice of Darth Vader, but thought Welles’ voice would be recognized too easily.

For the original space battles, Lucas used footage of World War II dogfights to mimic the actions.

Han Solo’s memorable line – “I know” – in The Empire Strikes Back was ad-libbed.

Before he was Cliff Clavin and Hamm in the Toy Story series, actor John Ratzenberger had a small role in The Empire Strikes Back.

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, stood tall at 7 feet 3 inches.