WGCL News — Indiana University Helping First Responders

Jim Inman (news.iu.edu)

An Indiana University program has been awarded $8 million to help first responders in emergency situations.

The Crisis Technologies Innovation Lab – housed within IU’s Pervasive Technology Institute – will create a series of competitions for various audiences to find solutions for indoor 3D tracking for first responders. The competitions will be open to students, entrepreneurs and companies.

When a firefighter enters a burning building, it can be challenging to track his or her movements in the building. Add in the heat, smoke, flames, as well as interior rooms, changing floors and multiple other obstacles, and the safety of the firefighter is quickly a concern.

A competition will be held in Edinburgh, Indiana at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center. Entrants will have 190 structures and more than 1.8 miles of tunnels on 1,000 acres to show their talents and skills. The most successful entrants will be awarded prize money from the $8 million.

Funding was provided by the Public Safety Communications Research Division of the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The “one shot” Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being paused in distribution citing concerns of blood clots in the recipients.

Federal health officials made the announcement Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement.

On Tuesday afternoon, Indiana health officials paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The health department will work with clinics across the state to provide options and alternative vaccines.

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across the nation. About 125,000 doses have been administered in Indiana.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are reviewing data on six reported cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis – a rare and severe type of blood clot.

The six cases have been reported in women ages 18 to 48. Their symptoms occurred within two weeks of the vaccination. One of the six patients died, while another was in critical condition. The FDA said that blood clot reaction seems to be an extremely rare immune response.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, noted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5% of the recorded shots in the United States. He noted that “the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans.”