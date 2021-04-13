WGCL News — New Shelters Coming to Bloomington

Jim Inman (Photo: Hoosiertimes.com )

A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday brings new hope to families experiencing homelessness… and the two new shelters will be provided by New Hope for Families.

The new facilities are located at 1140 S. Morton Street and at 301 W. Second Street. The Morton Street location will provide shelter for up to 12 families, while the Second Street location can house seven families.

Over the past year New Hope has helped more than 80 families impacted by the pandemic, according to Executive Director Emily Pike.

The ceremony coincided with a campaign kick-off to raise additional funding for the new facility. The campaign hopes to raise over $2 million.

New Hope was founded in 2011 to provide emergency housing to families in Monroe County. In 2015 the organization expanded to provide early childhood care and education for children under the age of six.

John Myers, who was found guilty of the murder of Jill Behrman, will not have his case heard by the US Supreme Court.

Myers’ lawyers had filed a petition for the court to consider the case, but the Supreme Court denied the petition.

Myers will remain incarcerated until 2037. He received the maximum sentence – 65 years – in 2006 by a Morgan County jury for Behrman’s death. He would be released after serving half the time if he maintains good behavior.

Behrman, a then 19-year-old Bloomington native and IU student, was last seen on May 31, 2000 after going on a bike ride. Her body was discovered in 2003 in a wooded area of Morgan County.

Indiana University is expected to announce the name of its new president, according to a recent press release.

The IU Board of Trustees has allowed four trustees to begin contract negotiations with a final candidate.

IU President Michael McRobbie will retire on July 1. The board began their search for a new president shortly after McRobbie’s retirement announcement in August 2020.

McRobbie has served as IU’s president since 2007.

Today is National Scrabble Day. The game – where words are formed with individual tiles on a 15×15 grid – has been around since 1931.

Today the game is sold in 121 countries and comes in 31 different languages. English Scrabble has 100 tiles, while Italian and Portuguese Scrabble has 120 tiles.