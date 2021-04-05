WGCL News — Funeral for Monroe County Reserve Deputy Set

Jim Inman (Photo: Facebook Christopher Noel)

On Tuesday, April 6, Crew Carwash on Bloomington’s west side will be providing complimentary car washes for all law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders.

Crew Carwash is offering the service in honor of Monroe County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy James Driver, who was killed on his way to an accident on Monday, March 29.

Driver’s funeral will be held on Tuesday at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and the service will begin at 2:00 pm.

A 20-year-old IU student died Friday after falling from a fourth-story apartment balcony in downtown Bloomington.

The student, whose name has not yet been released, was from Illinois.

In the early hours Friday morning, police responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had fallen from a balcony.

According to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo, the man was found on the sidewalk with significant injuries. Two women who had been with the man at their apartment on the balcony. One woman stated that the man fell over the railing while they were talking.

The man died from his injuries at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Did you grow up on Pac-Man? Asteroids? ColecoVision?

If you have any unused, unopened games stashed in your house, you might want to dig them out.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas recently sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was originally purchased in 1986. It had sat in a desk drawer ever since.

The game sold for $660,000.

According to the auction house, the game was purchased as a Christmas gift, but ended up in a desk drawer. The game still had the hang tab on it when it was rediscovered earlier this year.

“Since the production window for this copy and others like it was so short, finding another copy from this same production run in similar condition would be akin to looking for single drop of water in an ocean,” said Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist.

The auction house reported that the game was the finest copy known to be professionally graded. The selling price beat out a $114,000 game that sold last summer.