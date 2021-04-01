WGCL News — COVID-19 Cases Rising in Monroe County

Jim Inman (Photo:

Even though it’s April 1st, there’s no foolin’…

Monroe County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 website – ourshot.in.gov – shows Monroe County as a “yellow county,” a change noting the positivity rate has increased. The recent numbers show 128 positive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. This is roughly double the incidence rate from just four weeks ago.

While it is a subtle increase, it does coincide with warmer weather, increases in Hoosiers receiving their vaccinations and people feeling freer to engage in activities, indoor and outside.

Last week Governor Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana’s mask mandate would change to an advisory on Tuesday, April 6. The caveat to that is local governments can still maintain stronger requirements for residents.

On Wednesday, Monroe County health department administrator Penny Caudill told commissioners that masks “will not go away in Monroe County.” She added that all health measures related to the pandemic will remain until further notice.

On Wednesday, Indiana opened vaccination opportunities to Hoosiers age 16 and older. Currently more than 1 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

If you need something to look forward to this summer, start planning your Friday lunches.

Beginning Friday, June 4, Food Truck Friday returns to Bloomington.

The weekly event is free for attendees, and a variety of local restaurants and food trucks will be setting up in Switchyard Park for customers to visit.

Organizers Jordan Davis and Justin Loveless with The Chocolate Moose are working closely with the Monroe County Health Department to adhere to health and safety guidelines.

Donations are being accepted by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation on behalf of the family of James Driver, a reserve deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department who was killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

Driver was responding to an accident when a truck and trailer came into his lane, forcing his car off the road and ejecting him from the vehicle.

Donations to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation can be made at Old National Bank and First Financial Bank, both located in Bloomington. Contributions will be used for funeral and final expenses, if necessary, with remaining funds going to Driver’s family.