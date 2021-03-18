WGCL News — Tax Deadline Day Moved

Jim Inman (Photo: Getty Images)

If you haven’t filed your 2020 taxes yet, you might get a bit of breathing room.

A variety of sources – including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, The Washington Post and CNBC – are reporting that the Internal Revenue Service will be extending the 2020 filing date one month.

The delay comes as the IRS continues to handle a massive backlog in filings – more than 24 million from businesses and individuals since the 2019 tax year.

The backlog has caused a variety of issues for families and the federal government. Millions of Americans have not received some of their stimulus checks under coronavirus packages, and the Biden administration is working on economic recovery efforts in the meantime. For the IRS, the past year has put employees working from home and adding new responsibilities – including three rounds of stimulus payments to hundreds of millions of Americans.

Cash-strapped businesses are also feeling the effects, as tax refunds wait for processing.

These delays impact the IRS’s ability to deliver $1.9 trillion in funds through the American Rescue Plan.

With the delay, it’s still important to complete a tax return as soon as possible, to receive any refund – or pay any past-due amount.

Holli Sullivan has been sworn in as Indiana’s new secretary of state.

The legislator hails from Evansville, and was selected by Governor Eric Holcomb. Sullivan was sworn in on Tuesday.

Sullivan was first elected to the Indiana House in 2014, and was reelected in November 2020. She has also served as the Indiana Republican Party’s vice chair since 2019.

Sullivan replaced Connie Lawson, who announced her plans to retire last month with nearly two years still left to her term.

Sullivan noted Tuesday about her top priority – “free, fair and secure elections, ensuring that all Hoosiers know that their vote counts.”

Prior to her work in state government, Sullivan held management positions with General Motors and Toyota.

On Tuesday Governor Holcomb has positive words for his new colleague. “I’m thrilled Rep. Holli Sullivan has accepted this new leadership role for I know she will serve Hoosiers with the same intellect, integrity and energy she brought to the General Assembly,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Secretary of State Sullivan hits the ground running, building on the remarkable work Hoosiers have come to expect from the office during Connie Lawson’s historic tenure.”