WGCL News — Call 211 for Help, Hoosiers

Jim Inman (Photo: WISHTV)

COVID has impacted Hoosiers for over a year, and various programs and services have adjusted and adapted to assist millions of people.

One of the biggest concerns for Hoosiers has been utilities – specifically electric and natural gas. The prohibition on Indiana’s natural gas and electric companies disconnecting service will end on Monday, March 15.

Hoosiers who may be at risk of having utilities disconnected are encouraged to reach out to their utility companies and arrange a manageable payment plan.

The state’s 211 help line – which many Hoosiers have used to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations – can be a resource for consumers. Those who anticipate having trouble paying utilities might also consider reaching out to township officials for assistance as well.

Those who rent also may qualify for utility assistance through the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Information for that program is available at www.IndianaHousingNow.org .

When you’re living in a pandemic, and you’re trying to find a way to pass the time, what do you do? Maybe you listen to music, read a book, exercise or do some craft project.

Patrick Cooper, 17, from New Zealand, decided to do something different.

He went swinging. In a playground. For 36 consecutive hours.

The teen began swinging at 10:23 am on Saturday morning and finished his run at 10:23 pm on Sunday evening, wrapping a day and a half in the park.

Cooper’s plan was to break a Guinness World Record, held by fellow New Zealander Aimee Pivot. She set a record in 2013 for going 32 hours on a swing.

Cooper did not have a representative of Guinness on hand to verify the accomplishment, but everything was videotaped. The teen submitted the evidence and is waiting for confirmation.

The effort was not in vain – Cooper raised more than $1,600 for Starship Hospital, a children’s hospital in New Zealand.

Friday, March 12 is National Girl Scout Day. We all love Girl Scout Cookies – but what are the best selling cookies? From the girl scouts website:

Thin Mints ® Caramel deLites ® /Samoas ® Peanut Butter Patties ® /Tagalongs ® Do-si-dos ® /Peanut Butter Sandwich ® Trefoils ® /Shortbread ®