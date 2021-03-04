WGCL News — New Hoosiers Eligible for Vaccinations

Jim Inman (Photo: WXIN.com)

Just like that… Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The announcement comes one day after the state lowered the age limit to 55, and comes as President Joe Biden pledges to have enough vaccination supply for all adults by the end of May.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement on Wednesday along with news for Hoosier teachers wishing to be vaccinated. President Biden directed every state to put teachers on high priority for vaccination eligibility, and Holcolmb responded in the affirmative. The governor said teachers over the age of 50 can visit any of the vaccination sites in the state, while those under 50 can visit commercial sites to receive the vaccination.

Currently over one-third of Hoosiers are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

For information about scheduling a vaccination, Hoosiers can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

With the decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the county is beginning to ease restrictions as well. Beginning Friday, bars can remain open until 2:00 am – although the modification does not impact restaurants which do not serve alcohol.

Friday, March 5 is National Employee Appreciation Day. Regardless of the industry someone works in, the day is to celebrate and recognize employees in your organization or business.

If you’re a boss looking to celebrate your team, there are countless ways to do so… which can also leave you stuck trying to find the best way to acknowledge a team member’s efforts – especially during a pandemic. Here are some ideas to consider:

Think back on some employee activities. Have they mentioned a favorite restaurant? A favorite book? Perhaps they go for a bit of pampering. A gift certificate to a favorite place is always good.

Give credit where due. If there was a project that an employee excelled on, bring that up during a conversation. Being appreciated can do wonders for colleagues.

A handwritten thank you note is one of the simplest ways to show genuine kindness. Take time now to write the note to give to your coworker on Friday.

If all else fails, donuts. Donuts are almost always appreciated!